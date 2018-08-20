The registrar also added that repeated attempts to reach out to Chamisa’s lawyers had been made but that they had not been forthcoming in collecting their material.

Sources within the MDC Alliance said the documents include the much-talked-about bundle by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

So far indications are that the MDC Alliance’s court appeal could be decided on technical grounds‚ with the three primary respondents‚ ZEC‚ president-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba‚ in their opposing papers raising issues about out-of-time technical arguments.

“The effect of Chief Justice Malaba's decision to reject and send back the documents outside court and without hearing the parties‚ is to throw out evidence on the basis of an argument raised by respondents and is tantamount to siding with one party and giving that party a head start or advantage before the hearing of the matter set for August 22 2018‚” said an MDC Alliance insider.

On Monday‚ Chamisa said the MDC Alliance would thoroughly assess the court outcome before taking any step in the event that they lose the appeal.

“We will assess the process and then make the necessary pronouncement. What we cannot do is say we will accept whatever comes‚” he said.

Mnangagwa warned that the court challenge could have serious effects on the concerned parties.