Congo Catholic church disputes presidential election outcome

10 January 2019 - 15:14 By Reuters and Odwa Mjo
Democratic Republic of Congo's Catholic Church said its vote count showed a different winner but did no specify which candidate.
Image: Caroline Thirion / AFP

Democratic Republic of Congo's Catholic Church said that election results tallied by its observers do not match official results announced by the election commission (CENI) on Thursday.

Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi was declared winner by CENI in a surprise win as President Joseph Kabila steps down. The Church said its vote count showed a different winner but did no specify which candidate. 

Mixed reactions flooded Twitter after Tshisekedi was named the surprise winner of presidential elections in the DRC.

The opposition candidate led provisional results with 7-million votes in the much anticipated election, which according to the BBC had a voter turnout of 48%,

Tshisekedi, the leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress, won 38.57% of the more than 18-million votes, reported Reuters.

Tshisekedi's opponents were Martin Fayulu, who earned 6.4-million votes, and Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary with 4.4-million votes.

Many observers were predicting victory for Shadary, the government candidate who was hand-picked by outgoing president Joseph Kabila to succeed him.

Tshisekedi's opponents now have just over a week to contest his win. If all goes well for Tshisekedi, he will succeed Kabila, who is letting go of the reins since taking up office 18 years ago.

