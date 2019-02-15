Help us retrieve the bodies, Zim government pleads

With the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) - a government-funded disaster organisation - incapacitated, government is appealing for money.

"An estimated US$200,000 is required to pump out the water, feeding bereaved families and teams on the ground, transportation and burial of victims in the responsible districts. Given the magnitude of the disaster, we kindly appeal to individuals, development partners and the corporate world for assistance in cash and in kind," said the minister of local government, public works and national housing, July Moyo.

The mine mishap has been declared a national disaster, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying that "extraordinary measures" were needed to assist with rescue efforts.

By midday on Friday, at least a hundred artisanal miners had started their own rescue mission without government assistance.

Cricket 3 Mine had four youths trapped by Friday evening, and government said it would be hard to rescue them because the mine shaft is the deepest and is also flooded.