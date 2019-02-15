Africa

Help us retrieve the bodies, Zim government pleads

15 February 2019 - 19:54 By James Thompson
Illegal gold miners work at an open mine in Mazowe, Zimbabwe, on April 5 2018. File picture.
Illegal gold miners work at an open mine in Mazowe, Zimbabwe, on April 5 2018. File picture.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

The government of Zimbabwe is appealing to the public, non-governmental organisations and the corporate sector for US$200,000 (more than R2.8m) to help recover the bodies and burials of at least 60 miners who are feared dead after being trapped in two disused mining shafts.

Rescue efforts began on Friday, but there are no reports of survivors at Cricket Mine 3 and Jongwe Mining Cooperative at Battlefields, 175km west of Harare. Government estimates there are between 50 and 60 miners trapped in shafts that go 100m deep. Heavy rains and a burst dam flooded the two mine shafts they had entered.

Recovery operations begin at Zimbabwe mine; 50 expected dead

Zimbabwean authorities are expected to start retrieving trapped illegal gold miners on Friday but none are expected to have survived flooding in the ...
News
10 hours ago

With the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) - a government-funded disaster organisation - incapacitated, government is appealing for money.

"An estimated US$200,000 is required to pump out the water, feeding bereaved families and teams on the ground, transportation and burial of victims in the responsible districts. Given the magnitude of the disaster, we kindly appeal to individuals, development partners and the corporate world for assistance in cash and in kind," said the minister of local government, public works and national housing, July Moyo.

The mine mishap has been declared a national disaster, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying that "extraordinary measures" were needed to assist with rescue efforts.

By midday on Friday, at least a hundred artisanal miners had started their own rescue mission without government assistance.

Cricket 3 Mine had four youths trapped by Friday evening, and government said it would be hard to rescue them because the mine shaft is the deepest and is also flooded.

MORE

Joburg ground zero: Illegal mining puts city on brink of disaster

World Cup stadium and other landmarks at risk as illegal miners tunnel under city close to fuel and gas pipes, raising danger of buildings collapsing ...
News
2 months ago

Man injured in Gupta-mine blast arrested for trespassing

The illegal miner who was injured and hospitalised following an underground gas blast at the Gupta-owned Gloria mine in Blinkpan near Middelburg has ...
News
7 days ago

Death toll at Gupta coal mine rises to six, more missing feared dead

The number of people killed by a gas explosion at Gloria coal mine in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, has risen to six, and over 20 others remain trapped, an ...
News
8 days ago

One dead, 20 trapped underground after explosion at Gupta-owned mine

At least one person - believed to be an illegal miner - has died following a gas explosion at the Gloria coal mine, near Middleburg in Mpumalanga, on ...
News
9 days ago

Most read

  1. 1,200 Cape Town school pupils involved in massive brawl - five stabbed South Africa
  2. Help us retrieve the bodies, Zim government pleads Africa
  3. Long queues as R210m comes up for grabs in Powerball draw South Africa
  4. Islamic State teen's wish to return stirs UK debate over jihadi brides World
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X