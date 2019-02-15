South Africa

Long queues as R210m comes up for grabs in Powerball draw

15 February 2019 - 19:40 By Naledi Shange
The highest ever lottery jackpot is on the table for the Powerball game.
The highest ever lottery jackpot is on the table for the Powerball game.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Long queues were common across SA on Friday as thousands harboured hopes of winning the country's - and the continent's - biggest lottery ever.

R210m was up for grabs. Week after week, the jackpot continued to climb. Despite scores of tickets being bought, not a single person had managed to match the winning Powerball numbers.

While National Lottery operator Ithuba was unable to disclose how many tickets had been sold ahead of Friday's draw, queues outside sale points across the country were proof that there were many hoping to become millionaires.

On Friday as the jackpot was placed at the outstanding amount, staff of the SA lottery operator, Ithuba, did something different to mark the occasion. To match the R210m figure, they set off to perform 210 random acts.

These included surprising customers by paying for their fuel, groceries and taxi-fare bills, Ithuba said.

Musician Dr Malinga hands out drinks to lotto players on Friday 15 February 2019 ahead of the R210 million Powerball draw.
Musician Dr Malinga hands out drinks to lotto players on Friday 15 February 2019 ahead of the R210 million Powerball draw.
Image: Supplied by Ithuba

"The lucky customers, which were selected in no particular order, received up to R500 each towards their petrol bills, while grocery customers received R300 each towards their grocery bills," said Khensani Mabuza, corporate relations executive at Ithuba.

The Ithuba staff and a group of celebrities also headed to the lottery sales queues in random parts of the country, where they gave some refreshments to the hopeful players.

The highest ever Lotto jackpot to be won in SA was R145m, won by a man from Secunda in Mpumalanga in August 2018. 

The winning numbers for that game had been 1, 15, 23, 24, 35 and 4.               

In a sit-down interview with TimesLIVE, the winner had said he had used his dreams and the good old Fafi method to choose his numbers.

RELATED ARTICLES

No winner for R190m PowerBall jackpot last night, says lottery operator

Ithuba Holdings and the National Lottery Operator has confirmed that there was no winner for the PowerBall jackpot estimated at R190m on Tuesday ...
News
2 days ago

Lotto winner leaves it very late to claim his R28m prize

The winner of a R28m lottery ticket - which was on the brink of expiring - has come forward, Ithuba said on Tuesday.
News
3 days ago

Ka-ching! 5 South Africans who hit the Lotto jackpot this year

Ever dreamed of winning the lotto, quitting your job, and buying that dream house? Well that's exactly what these jackpot winners did when they found ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 1,200 Cape Town school pupils involved in massive brawl - five stabbed South Africa
  2. Help us retrieve the bodies, Zim government pleads Africa
  3. Long queues as R210m comes up for grabs in Powerball draw South Africa
  4. Islamic State teen's wish to return stirs UK debate over jihadi brides World
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X