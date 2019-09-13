Africa

Zimbabwe's Mugabe to be buried in 'around 30 days' -family spokesman

13 September 2019 - 19:00 By Reuters
Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe will be buried at the National Heroes Acre monument in Harare in "around 30 days", Mugabe family spokesman Leo Mugabe said on Friday, after earlier saying the burial will be on Sunday.

"The government and the chiefs went to the Heroes Acre, showed each other where President Mugabe is going to be buried, and that place would take about 30 days to complete," Leo Mugabe said.

"So what that means is the burial will take that long."

Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was ousted by his own army in November 2017, died in a Singapore hospital a week ago aged 95.

