Kenyan police force bearded woman to strip and 'prove' gender
30 January 2020 - 10:32
A Kenyan woman, who has a beard due to a hormonal imbalance, was forced to strip naked in police custody to confirm her gender, BBC Swahili reports.
Theresia Mumbi, a bus conductor and activist, said that traffic police in Nairobi arrested her, put her in a women's cell and instructed her to take off her clothes.
Mumbi said the violation was because of Kenyan identification laws. After stripping and presenting her documentation, she was released.
