Africa

Kenyan police force bearded woman to strip and 'prove' gender

30 January 2020 - 10:32 By Busang Senne
A Kenyan bus conductor was assaulted by traffic police who forced her to strip in order to 'prove' she is a woman.
A Kenyan bus conductor was assaulted by traffic police who forced her to strip in order to 'prove' she is a woman.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A Kenyan woman, who has a beard due to a hormonal imbalance, was forced to strip naked in police custody to confirm her gender, BBC Swahili reports.

Theresia Mumbi, a bus conductor and activist, said that traffic police in Nairobi arrested her, put her in a women's cell and instructed her to take off her clothes.

Mumbi said the violation was because of Kenyan identification laws. After stripping and presenting her documentation, she was released.

READ MORE

Gender activists hail landmark ruling for transgender prisoners

Transgender murder convict Jade September might see herself transferred to a female prison after the Equality Court ordered that she was unfairly ...
News
4 months ago

Freed gender activists head straight back to front line in Cape Town

Ten people arrested during Wednesday’s gender-violence protest outside the World Economic Forum on Africa were freed at 1am on Thursday.
News
4 months ago

Home Affairs tells African refugees to prove they're gay

If you are male and prefer the company of women to that of men, by definition you can't be homosexual, according to home affairs officials.
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'People are dying like flies' - South Africans escape coronavirus ... South Africa
  2. 'It is like a death city' – South African in virus-hit Wuhan, China South Africa
  3. Cape Town businessman in trouble again over R3m beach house South Africa
  4. Gauteng speedster who drove at 308km/h released on R1,000 bail South Africa
  5. KZN correctional services couple found dead at prison residence after 'domestic ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered
X