SA-Nigeria tensions play out over top post for African free trade area

“They invoked Ramaphosa’s words, saying there has to be women empowerment. It was a women empowerment versus a youth empowerment argument,” said a source close to the matter.

The source said Nigeria did not invoke female empowerment for any of the other positions and in this case “used the argument to suit their agenda”.

Another source with intimate knowledge of the discussion said it was an attempt by West Africa to flex its muscles.

“It was argued that how does Nigeria want the position when they are yet to ratify the agreement and signed it much later than other countries?” the source said.

It was also argued that West Africa was already hosting the offices of the AfCFTA, with Ghana the host country.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that Nigeria has also been accused of politicising a decision that "should be settled on the basis of competence”.

The tensions between SA and Nigeria first surfaced at a meeting of ministers on Friday, when they could not agree on a candidate. They referred the matter to the heads of state summit, where it was hoped it would be resolved amicably.

However, it appears a vote was inevitable on Monday.

A high-level government insider said South Africa appeared to have numbers in favour of Mene.

The DRC has also fielded a candidate, Faustin Luanga, who came out second in the competency test.

It is understood both SA and Nigeria were lobbying fiercely for the two-thirds support needed.

“It is looking good for us. We may not win in the first round because the DRC would probably be eliminated, but we are hoping by the second or the third round of voting we can secure this position,” said the source.