Africa

Nigerian police free children and pregnant teens from 'baby factory'

28 February 2020 - 10:57 By Reuters
Officers arrested three people and rescued the children, who were aged between one and four.
Officers arrested three people and rescued the children, who were aged between one and four.
Image: 123RF/canjoena

Police in southeastern Nigeria raided a child trafficking facility holding at least 23 children and four pregnant teenagers, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

Officers arrested three people and rescued the children, who were aged between one and four.

Nnamdi Omoni, a police spokesperson in Rivers State, said the captors were running what is known locally as a “baby factory”, where young women are held until they give birth, and their babies are sold to other families.

“I can assure you that it is not an orphanage centre because if it were so pregnant women ought not to be there,” Omoni said.

In September, police in Lagos freed 19 women and girls who had mostly been abducted and impregnated by captors planning to sell their babies.

READ MORE

Cheap as bread, girls sell sex to survive drought crisis in Angola

Young girls in southern Africa are selling sex - sometimes for less than the cost of bread - to survive a hunger crisis ensnaring tens of millions, ...
News
4 weeks ago

Woman lured to Bloemfontein flat, given drugs and forced into prostitution

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly lured to a flat in Bloemfontein where she was given drugs and forced into prostitution, the Free State Hawks said ...
News
1 month ago

137 would-be child labourers, prostitutes rescued in Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast authorities have rescued 137 children from neighbouring countries who were destined to work as labourers or prostitutes, the national ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. South Africans to be flown home from China as coronavirus death toll rises South Africa
  2. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  3. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  4. 'Kidnapped' Joburg pupil reunited with his family at Soweto mall South Africa
  5. ConCourt brings relief to children born in SA to foreign parents South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged drug dealer asks, 'Why me?', after house burnt down by angry community
D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
X