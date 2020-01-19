Woman lured to Bloemfontein flat, given drugs and forced into prostitution

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly lured to a flat in Bloemfontein where she was given drugs and forced into prostitution, the Free State Hawks said on Sunday.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson W/O Lynda Steyn said the woman had been travelling from Botshabelo to Johannesburg via Bloemfontein and was waiting for a train when she was approached by a foreign national and his wife.

The couple allegedly told her they were selling jeans and that she should accompany them to their flat in Zastron Street.

On arrival, she was forcefully injected with drugs and intimidated, Steyn said.

“She was forced into prostitution the same night whereby her traffickers received money from two clients that she serviced.

“The third client realised that she was crying and took her to Park Road police station whereafter she was admitted to National Hospital until the following day.”

Police had accompanied her to the flat to fetch her belongings.

No arrests were made at the time and a case of common assault was opened.

The matter was handed over to the Hawks and a 19-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday after being pointed out by the woman.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday for alleged human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Two others were still on the run.