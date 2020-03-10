Africa

Zimbabwe’s anti-dropout law makes parents liable if children skip school

10 March 2020 - 11:41 By Busang Senne
A new law makes education compulsory for Zimbabwean children until the age of 16.
A new law makes education compulsory for Zimbabwean children until the age of 16.
Image: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

Zimbabwean parents could be jailed for up to two years or be fined R4,170 if their children drop out of school.  

The new law that makes education compulsory until the age of 16 is meant to quell the increasing dropout rates in the country as a result of the state’s crumbling economy and barriers to learning, such as long distances to school.

BBC reported the legislation extends to criminalising and expelling children for not paying school fees or falling pregnant.

According to the government’s regulatory body, the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVac), at least 20% of children have dropped out of school and 60% of primary school scholars are expelled for non-payment of fees.

READ MORE

Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears

A Sandton school was shut down as a precaution on Monday amid concerns that a teacher has been exposed to the coronavirus.
News
1 day ago

Eight distinctions and a secure future, first week at Wits was a breeze for Triphin Mudzvengi

Triphin Mudzvengi was stuck at home in the North West three weeks ago with eight matric distinctions but little hope of going to university.
News
1 month ago

Here’s a lesson for Mugabe acolytes: His education reforms are a myth

South Africans struggle with holding two thoughts in our heads at the same time – that a liberation hero could also be a murderous tyrant.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  2. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  3. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  4. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  5. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News

Latest Videos

EFF's Malema and Ndlozi briefly appear in court for assault
Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know
X