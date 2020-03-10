Zimbabwe’s anti-dropout law makes parents liable if children skip school

Zimbabwean parents could be jailed for up to two years or be fined R4,170 if their children drop out of school.

The new law that makes education compulsory until the age of 16 is meant to quell the increasing dropout rates in the country as a result of the state’s crumbling economy and barriers to learning, such as long distances to school.

BBC reported the legislation extends to criminalising and expelling children for not paying school fees or falling pregnant.

According to the government’s regulatory body, the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVac), at least 20% of children have dropped out of school and 60% of primary school scholars are expelled for non-payment of fees.