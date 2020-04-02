WATCH | Don't be a victim of Covid-19, leaders sing to Africa

Past and present African heads of state have joined together with Nobel prize laureates and musicians from across the continent to share a message of hope and solidarity amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Alone Together encourages African self-reliance while discouraging an attitude of victimhood in the fight to combat the pandemic.

Featuring Ugandan reggae icon Bobi Wine and Cape Town folk-rock legend Robin Auld, the production gives a nod to the current state of lockdown and self-isolation shared by people across the globe.