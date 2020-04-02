WATCH | Don't be a victim of Covid-19, leaders sing to Africa
Past and present African heads of state have joined together with Nobel prize laureates and musicians from across the continent to share a message of hope and solidarity amid the Covid-19 crisis.
Alone Together encourages African self-reliance while discouraging an attitude of victimhood in the fight to combat the pandemic.
Featuring Ugandan reggae icon Bobi Wine and Cape Town folk-rock legend Robin Auld, the production gives a nod to the current state of lockdown and self-isolation shared by people across the globe.
Written and produced by Auld and Greg Mills for the Brenthurst Foundation, the music video also features renowned Nigerian artist Amuta Stone, along with leading South African musicians Schalk Joubert on bass and drummer Lumanyano Unity Mzi.
African political figures featured in the video include:
- former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo;
- former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf;
- former president of Sierra Leone Ernest Bai Koroma;
- former Malawian president Joyce Banda;
- former Ethiopian prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn;
- former Kenyan prime minister Raila Odinga;
- former Malawian vice-president Saulos Chilima;
- Kenyan economist and former AU Commission deputy chair Erastus Mwencha;
- Zambian politician Hakainde Hichilema; and
- Zimbabwean politician Tendai Biti.
South African politicians featured in the video include Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Helen Zille, Makhosi Khoza, Patricia de Lille, Alan Winde, Lindiwe Mazibuko, Wilmot James, Mcebisi Jonas, Mmusi Maimane and former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and FW de Klerk.
African religious leaders Bishop Precious Omuku and Cardinal Wilfrid Napier also appear.