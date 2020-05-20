WATCH | 'I buried my son, I've given up finding my daughter' — Cyclone Idai, one year on

“When the water came, we were asleep. When I woke up, I just heard screams from outside. We saw it was like we were in the river. There was nowhere for us to go,” said Fatima Bernardo shortly after the tragedy happened.

In March 2019, she stood under a tree in the Mozambican village of Begaja, hacking at a waterlogged piece of ground to bury the body of her four-year-old son Zacharia.

Zacharia and his one-year-old sister were lost in the deadly flooding that followed Cyclone Idai in March 2019.

At the time, the sounds of screams carried over the pitch-black village as the Buzi River — on which the community relies to survive — flooded its banks and the ever-rising water threatened the lives of Begaja's people.

Like many other villagers, Bernardo gathered her family and climbed a tree. She watched helplessly as members of her family fell one by one into the floodwater below.