Then and now: a painful reminder of Cyclone Idai in a small Mozambican village

In late March 2019, the physical damage in the wake of Cylone Idai had been done. As floodwaters receded, the widespread devastation was revealed; entire villages were washed away, hundreds living around the Buzi river had died, thousands more were displaced.

People stuck on outcrops of elevated land were able to wade through floodwater, regroup and start putting the pieces back together. Some had witnessed relatives and neighbours falling from trees, where they had spent days, exhausted by dehydration and hunger.