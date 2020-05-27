Bail hearing in hospital for injured MDC Alliance leaders

Zimbabwean prosecutors have proposed ZW$2,000 (about R800) bail for recently abducted and tortured MDC Alliance youth activists Cecilia Chimburu, 31, Netsai Marova, 21, and member of the house of assembly Joana Mamombe, 27.

The three are accused of taking part in an illegal demonstration on May 13.

The state further wants them to report three times a week to the police station nearest to where they live. Harare magistrate Babara Mateko will make a ruling on the matter on Thursday.

The three were arrested in hospital on Tuesday, where they were being treated for injuries sustained while they were allegedly kidnapped and tortured by suspected state agents. Their court hearing was at Parktown Hospital in Waterfalls, Harare.