Zim judgment paves way for equality in chieftainship succession, rights group says

The Bulawayo high court has set aside a decision by a district administrator, who had ignored a woman's claim to the chieftainship, but instead seconded the woman's uncle as the next chief.

The Southern Africa Litigation Centre, the organisation which supported Princess Silibaziso Mlotshwa, said the judgment was an important step towards affirming women’s equal rights to chieftainship succession.

The district administrator took a decision to recommended the princess's uncle, Saunders Mlotshwa, for appointment as chief after the death of Chief Nyangayezizwe Mvuthu Mlotshwa.

Chief Mlotshwa, who died in March 2014 aged 61, was chief of the Mvuthu area in Hwange District.

The district administrator had sidelined Princess Silibaziso, the eldest daughter of the late chief, solely on account of her gender.

Princess Silibaziso then brought an application to compel the district administrator to act lawfully.

On June 25, Justice Maxwell Takuva passed a judgment in which he found that the district administrator — being fully aware of the constitutional provisions of equality and non-discrimination — carried out his duties in terms of the Traditional Leaders Act in a discriminatory manner.