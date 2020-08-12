Insurgents capture key port in northern Mozambique

“The people who were still in the village spread out, fled on foot, others went to Nangade [a district in the province] and others boarded the boat for [the port town] Pemba. So far another friend of mine is on the boat, just sent me a message. After fleeing Mocímboa ... he is going to Pemba.

“On Monday when the bandits' attacks began to intensify, it was when many began to flee.”

Witnesses described how insurgents had in earlier attacks swept into villages, forcing people to flee.

“The bandits entered on the sixth in the morning. My late mother's sister died on the night of the fifth,” said one source. “The burial was done in the bush while they ran away ... In the house we are in there are a total of 15 children. The parents' whereabouts is unknown. The children were found along the way. A driver who was going to Montepuez gave them a lift. In the Nanchimele neighbourhood ... an uncle of ours was left, who was sick.”

Soldiers were killed during the fighting. “There were soldiers there, many died ... There were only six cars, trucks, full of soldiers. They couldn't even sleep ... at night the bandits entered,” said one source.

“There is even one who lived near the Mumo neighbourhood, who said that the day before yesterday he started running from Mumo to Diaca. Along the road they saw seven bodies of dead soldiers, in the middle of the road.”

The BBC described the attack on the port as a heavy blow for Mozambique’s security forces, which had helicopter support provided by a private security contractor based in SA.

Locals who fled to Rovuma said: “They attacked from Quissanga, which borders the Montepuez River. Now Quissanga, Meluco, Macomia to Mocímboa, all this area. In Quissanga they cleaned all the villages, in Macomia too, and in Mocímboa ...

“They cleaned everything, before yesterday they left no village.”

TimesLIVE