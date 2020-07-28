Southern Africa 'fertile ground' for extremism, expert warns after kidnap arrests

Last week, five people — three of them South Africans — were arrested, bringing to nine the number of people arrested.

While reports have emerged of the gang's alleged involvement with extremist groups and a New Year's Eve shooting in Melville that left six people dead, police have downplayed the allegations.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said detectives were only investigating the nine in regards to the kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Commenting on Sunday’s arrests, Naidoo said they occurred after authorities received an anonymous tip-off. He said the first leg of the police operation began on Thursday when detectives arrested five men in Johannesburg’s Fordsburg area.

After questioning the men, investigators were led to the Klipspruit house, where they arrested two foreign nationals and recovered seven rifles, four handguns and ammunition, which had been buried in the garden.

“Along with the ammunition and weapons, police also recovered foreign military uniforms. Crime intelligence officers are looking into the source of the uniforms and weapons.”

Naidoo declined to comment on the origin of the uniform. “The investigation is sensitive and we cannot risk jeopardising it.”

The foreign nationals appeared in the Vereeniging magistrate's court on Monday on illegal immigration charges and charges of the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

He said the three South African men, who were arrested in Fordsburg, appeared on kidnapping charges in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday.