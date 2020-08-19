Namibians warned against 'false claim' that elephant dung can cure Covid-19

The Namibian government is warning its citizens not to trust claims on social media that elephant dung can cure Covid-19, as coronavirus infections rise more rapidly.

Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesman, Romeo Muyunda, said the government had observed that elephant dung was increasingly being touted as a Covid-19 cure.

"We have seen on social media people selling elephant dung at exorbitant prices. There is a whole hype around it," he said.

Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said Covid-19 currently has no known cure.