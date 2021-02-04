Africa

Child soldier turned Ugandan rebel commander found guilty of war crimes

04 February 2021 - 13:47 By Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in the Lord's Resistance Army, enters the court room of the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in the Lord's Resistance Army, enters the court room of the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool/File Photo
Image: POOL New

THE HAGUE - A former Ugandan child soldier who became a commander of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army was convicted on Thursday of dozens of crimes, including widespread rape, sexual enslavement, child abductions, torture and murder, including killings of babies.

He was found guilty by the International Criminal Court of 61 out of 70 alleged counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity. A sentence will be issued at a later date.

Judges at the court said Dominic Ongwen, who himself was taken by the LRA as a young boy, had acted out of free will in committing the crimes between 2002 and 2005.

"There exists no ground excluding Dominic Ongwen's criminal responsibility. His guilt has been established beyond any reasonable doubt," Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt said.

In a legal first, Ongwen was also convicted for the crime of forced pregnancy for atrocities committed against seven women.

"As a result of the sexual and physical violence and the living conditions to which they were submitted, the abducted women and girls suffered severe, barely imaginable physical and mental pain," Schmitt said.

Ongwen ordered the killing and abduction of many civilians during attacks on camps protected by Ugandan government forces and personally took sex slaves and forced children to fight in hostilities, the court found.

Abductees were beaten to death if they were unable to walk, while babies were taken from their mothers and thrown away so they could carry looted goods to LRA's camps.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

US actor Forest Whitaker helps turn lives around on the Cape Flats

It may seem like the artifice of acting and the deep work of peacemaking are at odds with one another, but for Academy Award-winning actor Forest ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Killer kids of SA's underage armies

Armed youngsters on Cape Flats 'should be seen as child soldiers'
News
2 years ago

Life on the run for a refugee who can't go home to Burundi

A precocious child caught up in an African civil war became a soldier, fled his homeland and has now begun to achieve his dream of academic success ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht News
  2. WATCH | Durban motorist hits friend while spinning his vehicle South Africa
  3. Alleged Cape Town gang boss William 'Red' Steven killed in apparent hit South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma postpones meeting with #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile Politics
  5. Corrupt KZN officials who 'helped' pass learner drivers to be sentenced South Africa

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X