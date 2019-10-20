News

Life on the run for a refugee who can't go home to Burundi

A precocious child caught up in an African civil war became a soldier, fled his homeland and has now begun to achieve his dream of academic success in SA

20 October 2019 - 00:00 By SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

It was during lunch break, while attending research workshops at Unisa in the dying days of winter, that I ran out of  words to maintain the conversation with my fellow student Zenon Ndayisenga.  “I should visit you in Burundi soon and see a bit of the Great Lakes region,” I said, not meaning it (although I could  imagine myself lubricating my oesophagus with a cold beer at sunset on the banks of Lake Tanganyika in Bujumbura).

The comment about me visiting him in Burundi extinguished Ndayisenga’s shining smile and silenced his charismatic laughter...

