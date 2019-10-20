Life on the run for a refugee who can't go home to Burundi

A precocious child caught up in an African civil war became a soldier, fled his homeland and has now begun to achieve his dream of academic success in SA

It was during lunch break, while attending research workshops at Unisa in the dying days of winter, that I ran out of words to maintain the conversation with my fellow student Zenon Ndayisenga. “I should visit you in Burundi soon and see a bit of the Great Lakes region,” I said, not meaning it (although I could imagine myself lubricating my oesophagus with a cold beer at sunset on the banks of Lake Tanganyika in Bujumbura).



The comment about me visiting him in Burundi extinguished Ndayisenga’s shining smile and silenced his charismatic laughter...