Africa

Tanzania experiencing surge in Covid-19 cases, says US

11 February 2021 - 16:03 By Elias Biryabarema
Tanzanian leader John Magufuli has said citizens should avoid vaccines and the country does not need a lockdown because God will protect his people.
Tanzanian leader John Magufuli has said citizens should avoid vaccines and the country does not need a lockdown because God will protect his people.
Image: REUTERS/Sadi Said/File Photo

The United States said on Wednesday that Tanzania, whose president has advised citizens to shun coronavirus vaccines, is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases and its healthcare facilities could be quickly overwhelmed.

In a statement, the US embassy in Dar es Salaam said it was "aware of a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases since January".

"The practice of Covid-19 mitigation and prevention measures remains limited ... healthcare facilities in Tanzania can become quickly overwhelmed in a healthcare crisis."

Tanzanian leader John Magufuli has said citizens should avoid vaccines and the country does not need a lockdown because God will protect his people.

Homespun precautions such as steam inhalation, he said, were better than dangerous foreign vaccines.

The east African country stopped publishing coronavirus data in April last year.

The US embassy did not give figures for the surge in infections but said "limited hospital capacity throughout Tanzania could result in life-threatening delays for emergency medical care".

Magufuli has also rubbished imported Covid-19-19 testing kits, saying they had returned positive results on a goat and a pawpaw fruit. He has promoted traditional remedies, without offering data or scientific evidence.

 

Reuters

READ MORE:

What the Covid vaccine really means for SA travellers and local tourism

The start of a global rollout of vaccines is good news for the travel world, but there are caveats and complications — particularly for Mzansi
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique succumbs to Covid-19

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique, retired Maj-Gen Douglas Nyikayaramba, has died of Covid-19 complications.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Vaal Dam officially full at 5pm Monday — and it's not over yet South Africa
  2. 'Please don’t steal the water & tell us it never rained' - 7 reactions to the ... South Africa
  3. ‘I will appear before Zondo - even if it costs me my home,’ says Malusi Gigaba South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Local residents celebrate as Vaal Dam fills to the brim South Africa
  5. Second IT exec arrested for R130m Cell C fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X