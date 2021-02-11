Tanzania experiencing surge in Covid-19 cases, says US

The United States said on Wednesday that Tanzania, whose president has advised citizens to shun coronavirus vaccines, is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases and its healthcare facilities could be quickly overwhelmed.

In a statement, the US embassy in Dar es Salaam said it was "aware of a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases since January".

"The practice of Covid-19 mitigation and prevention measures remains limited ... healthcare facilities in Tanzania can become quickly overwhelmed in a healthcare crisis."