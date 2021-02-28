Africa

Nigeria to take delivery of 3.92-million doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday

28 February 2021 - 22:18 By Felix Onuah and Alexis Akwagyiram
Last week, Nigerian drug regulator approved the Astrazeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine use in Nigeria.
Last week, Nigerian drug regulator approved the Astrazeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine use in Nigeria.
Image: Sasirin Pamai/123rf.com

Nigeria expects to take delivery of 3.92 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, the third West African country to benefit from the COVAX facility after Ghana and Ivory Coast, the government's coronavirus task force said on Sunday.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with some 200 million people, has reported fewer than 1,900 Covid-19 deaths so far, much better than had been widely predicted early in the pandemic.

Last week, Nigerian drug regulator approved the Astrazeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine use in Nigeria.

The dispatch is part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to Nigeria in batches over the next months by the COVAX facility, the task force said in a tweet.

The COVAX facility for poor and middle-income countries is co-led by Gavi, the vaccine alliance, and the World Health Organisation, with UNICEF as an implementing partner.

Nigeria plans to inoculate 40% of the population this year and 30% more in 2022. The country expects to receive vaccine donations that will cover one-fifth of its population and then procure an additional 50% of its requirement to achieve herd immunity, the budget head has said.

Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said Nigeria will draw up a supplementary budget in March to cover the cost of Covid-19 vaccinations, for which no provision was made in the 2021 finance bill adopted in December.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigeria expects first 4 million coronavirus vaccine doses from COVAX next week — WHO

Nigeria is expecting its first 4 million doses of coronavirus vaccines next week from the global COVAX programme for poor and middle-income ...
News
2 days ago

Nigeria will need supplementary budget for Covid-19 vaccines - finance minister Zainab Ahmed

Nigeria will draw up a supplementary budget in March to cover the cost of Covid-19 vaccinations, for which no provision was made in the 2021 finance ...
News
3 days ago

Covid-19 shots to cost $3 to $10 under AU vaccine plan

African countries will pay between $3 (R45) and $10 (R150) per vaccine dose to access 270 million Covid-19 shots secured this month by the AU, ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I'd work with Cyril, not David Mabuza': Steenhuisen News
  2. Bushiri in pulpit, banking on gifts News
  3. Joburg bachelor bags R7.4m pre-Valentine lottery win South Africa
  4. Government workers want to fight Tito Mboweni over cuts on salary raises and ... News
  5. Bathabile Dlamini's pension cash held to recoup VIP perk News

Latest Videos

Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1
#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
X