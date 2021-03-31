Tens of thousands feared displaced in deadly attack on Mozambique gas town

Tens of thousands of people are feared to have been displaced after a deadly attack by Islamic State-linked insurgents on a gas hub town in northern Mozambique, aid agencies said, as rescuers searched for survivors.

Many of those fleeing were believed to have scattered into dense forest or attempted to escape by boat when Palma came under attack last Wednesday, aid workers told Reuters. Some waded out to sea to hide, one survivor said.

Mozambique’s government has confirmed dozens of deaths, including at least seven killed when militants ambushed a convoy of vehicles trying to escape a besieged hotel on Friday. Witnesses have described bodies in the streets, some of them beheaded.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said it continued to receive reports of clashes in Palma and nearby areas on Tuesday.