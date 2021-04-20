Africa

Chad president Idriss Deby dies on frontline, says army spokesperson

20 April 2021 - 13:48 By Reuters
Chadian President Idriss Deby has died while visiting troops on the frontline. The cause of his death is not yet clear. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Chad’s President Idriss Deby has died while visiting troops on the frontline of a fight against northern rebels, an army spokesperson said on Tuesday, the day after Deby was declared the winner of a presidential election.

Deby, 68, came to power in a rebellion in 1990 and was one of Africa’s longest ruling leaders.

His campaign organisers said on Monday he was joining troops battling what he called “terrorists” after rebels based across the northern frontier in Libya advanced hundreds of kilometres south toward the capital N’Djamena.

The cause of his death was not yet clear.

