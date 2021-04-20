Politics

SIU investigation into company linked to Zweli Mkhize associates ongoing

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
20 April 2021 - 13:45
Health minister Zweli Mkhize and department of health DG Sandile Buthelezi told parliament last month the department was cooperating and committed to dealing with the outcomes of the SIU investigation. File photo.
Image: ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Tuesday said an investigation into a R82m tender issued to a company allegedly linked to health minister Zweli Mkhize’s associates is ongoing.

“Once there is an outcome we will update the nation,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

Mkhize and department of health director-general Sandile Buthelezi told parliament last month the department was cooperating and committed to dealing with the outcomes of the investigation.

In August last year, TimesLIVE reported Mkhize had vehemently denied any of his family members were involved in Covid-19 tender procurement.

In February this year, Daily Maverick broke the story about how Digital Vibes had been appointed in 2019 through a closed tender to provide communication services for the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout, with the scope of the work extended in March 2020 to include communications services for Covid-19.

The contract, worth R82m, is being investigated by the SIU.

According to Daily Maverick, Digital Vibes later employed Tahera Mather, a long-serving spokesperson and alleged family friend of Mkhize, as a consultant. It said the company also appointed a former assistant to the minister, Naadhira Mitha. 

TimesLIVE

