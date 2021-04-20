SIU investigation into company linked to Zweli Mkhize associates ongoing

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Tuesday said an investigation into a R82m tender issued to a company allegedly linked to health minister Zweli Mkhize’s associates is ongoing.

“Once there is an outcome we will update the nation,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

Mkhize and department of health director-general Sandile Buthelezi told parliament last month the department was cooperating and committed to dealing with the outcomes of the investigation.