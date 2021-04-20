How Rwanda is managing its Covid-19 vaccination rollout plans

It’s been more than a year since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic. In an amazing feat of science and technology, a number of safe and effective vaccine candidates have been developed. Most developed countries are well advanced in rolling out vaccinations. The process is much slower in developing countries. In Rwanda, the government set a target of vaccinating 60% of the population — of nearly 13 million — by the end of 2022. To unpack Rwanda’s rollout strategy Ina Skosana from The Conversation Africa spoke to public health expert Professor Agnes Binagwaho.

What is the country’s Covid-19 vaccination strategy?

Rwanda’s strategy was developed based on scientific evidence and was rooted in the ideals of equity. This is much like Rwanda’s overall Covid-19 preparedness and response efforts.

The Ministry of Health defined a clear vaccination plan as soon as an agreement was finalised with Covax, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, and well before the vaccines from Covax were delivered.

The plan had a priority list to ensure that essential workers and people most at risk of infection and Covid-19-related death would receive the vaccine first. The list of 3 million included frontline health care workers, the elderly, individuals with underlying conditions, and people living in crowded settings such as refugees and prison populations. Other essential workers such as teachers and women and men in uniform were also included.

Individuals were vaccinated across the country starting with health care workers, including the nearly 60,000 community health workers.

Weeks before the vaccines arrived in the country, the Ministry of Health prepared its storage and distribution capacity. In addition to preparing regular refrigerators used for other vaccines, Rwanda purchased five ultra-low refrigerators to store the Pfizer vaccine at -70 °C.