Ethiopia to hold delayed elections on June 21 - vote board

Ethiopia's twice-delayed national and regional elections will now take place on June 21, but security and logistical problems will delay voting still further in some areas, organisers said on Thursday.

The announcement that officials had been unable to hold voter registration in some hotspots thrusts a spotlight on the frequent outbreaks of unrest in parts of Africa's second most populous nation.

Voting will be delayed in the Metekel zone in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region bordering Sudan, the electoral board said. The region is host to Ethiopia's strategic $4 billion hydropower dam.

Metekel has seen a number of deadly clashes blamed on ethnic tensions; at least 222 people were killed there in December and scores have been killed since.

Voting will also be postponed in four zones in Oromiya and parts of Amhara region around the town of Ataye, said Soleyana Shimeles, spokeswoman of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE).

Ataye was burned down last month and around 200 people were estimated to have been killed, officials said.

At least 358,000 people have been displaced due to conflict in the Shewa and Oromo Special Zones of Amhara Region, the U.N. said last week. Ataye is in North Shewa.

Voting is also delayed in seven constituencies in the southeastern Somali region due to complaints and irregularities, Soleyana said.