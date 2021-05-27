No serious injuries as raging fire guts Bulawayo hospital's staff quarters

A raging fire has gutted the staff quarters at one of Zimbabwe’s main hospitals, destroying US$500,000 worth of property.

Mpilo Central Hospital is one of the country’s biggest referral hospital in Bulawayo. On Wednesday night a raging fire destroyed the hospital staff quarters. Hospital CEO Prof Solwayo Ngwenya said the fire affected 39 health workers and their families.

“We were very lucky that no-one was seriously injured. One person suffered a broken ankle and another had smoke inhalation effects but is stable. Our thoughts are with the affected members and their families.

“Some staff residents reported seeing sparks from an electrical distribution box, and we suspect that this could be the cause of the fire. However, the fire brigade is working on further forensic investigations to establish the exact cause of the fire. The estimated cost of damage to property is around US$500,000.

“We hope to rise up from this terrible setback and continue to service our patients,” said Ngwenya.

Mpilo Central Hospital is a 1,000-bed hospital and one of the only two public hospitals in the country which offer chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

Doctors at the hospital took to social media with the hashtag #Mpilofire, describing how some of them escaped the raging fire by leaping out of windows.

@MMudumiso tweeted: “Lost everything I owned in the fire. Escaped through the window. But what matters is the gift of life. I am grateful #MpiloFire.”

@Solwayo1 tweeted: “Terrible things at our hospital. Thixo why us, why?? Mpilo Central Hospital our only pride!! Why!! Gutted!!”

@drruwende tweeted: “At least we all alive, but a few items bought by poor doctors perished. Never rains.”

