More than 70 dead after boat sinks in Nigeria

29 May 2021 - 14:26 By Ardo Hazzad
The wooden boat was ferrying between 100 and 200 people, according to wide-ranging estimates from authorities and locals.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

Nigerian authorities have recovered the bodies of more than 70 people after an overloaded boat capsized in the northwestern state of Kebbi on Wednesday, a state spokesman said.

"Seventy-six corpses have so far been recovered, while 22 (people) were rescued, divers are still looking for more bodies," Abubakar Dakingari, spokesman for the Kebbi state governor, said on Friday.

Reuters

