Africa

Several dozen reported dead in clashes in Sudan's South Darfur

07 June 2021 - 10:41 By Reuters
A joint United Nations-African Union peacekeeping force stopped patrolling Darfur on January 1 ahead of its withdrawal.
A joint United Nations-African Union peacekeeping force stopped patrolling Darfur on January 1 ahead of its withdrawal.
Image: REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

About 36 people were killed and 32 wounded in clashes in Sudan’s state of South Darfur, state news agency SUNA reported on Sunday.

The violence occurred between members of the Fellata and Taisha groups in the area of Um Dafuq, SUNA reported. A resident said the fighting happened on Saturday in a land dispute.

Security has worsened in recent months in Darfur despite a peace deal signed between Sudan’s transitional authorities and some rebel groups late last year.

A joint United Nations-African Union peacekeeping force stopped patrolling on January 1 ahead of its withdrawal, with Sudanese national forces pledging to secure Darfur in its place.

A conflict that intensified across Darfur from 2003 mostly subsided, but some 1.5 million people remain displaced and outbreaks of violence have become more common since last year.

READ MORE:

Visiting ICC prosecutor asks Sudan to hand over Bashir ally accused of Darfur genocide

The International Criminal Court has asked Sudan to hand over one of the key people accused of war crimes and genocide in Darfur and an ally of ...
News
3 days ago

Sudan and rebel group sign agreement on separation of religion and state

The Sudanese government and a major rebel group from its southern Nuba Mountains on Sunday signed a document which paves the way for a final peace ...
News
2 months ago

Sudan signs historic peace deal with five rebel groups

Sudan's power-sharing government signed a peace agreement with the country's five key rebel groups on Monday, a significant step towards resolving ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa
  3. Persian carpets, antique furniture, granite statues and properties: assets ... South Africa
  4. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  5. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...