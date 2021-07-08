Zimbabwe gets 2 million Sinovac doses to boost Covid-19 vaccination

Zimbabwe received 2 million Covid-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac on Thursday, its single largest shipment that it hopes will boost a vaccination campaign that had been slowed by shortages while infections and deaths rise.

The southern African nation imposed a dusk to dawn curfew and curbed the movement of people on June 29 in a bid to contain infections, which have since increased by 24% to 60,227.

Zimbabwe has only registered vaccines from China, India and Russia and not from Western countries. The three countries have made donations to Zimbabwe.

Thursday's delivery took Zimbabwe's total number of vaccines from purchases and donations to 4.2 million, after another consignment of 500,000 doses arrived from China last week.