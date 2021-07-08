Africa

Zimbabwe gets 2 million Sinovac doses to boost Covid-19 vaccination

08 July 2021 - 18:39 By Reuters
Zimbabwe imposed a dusk to dawn curfew and curbed the movement of people on June 29 in a bid to contain Covid-19 infections. Stock image.
Zimbabwe imposed a dusk to dawn curfew and curbed the movement of people on June 29 in a bid to contain Covid-19 infections. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ssilver

Zimbabwe received 2 million Covid-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac on Thursday, its single largest shipment that it hopes will boost a vaccination campaign that had been slowed by shortages while infections and deaths rise.

The southern African nation imposed a dusk to dawn curfew and curbed the movement of people on June 29 in a bid to contain infections, which have since increased by 24% to 60,227.

Zimbabwe has only registered vaccines from China, India and Russia and not from Western countries. The three countries have made donations to Zimbabwe.

Thursday's delivery took Zimbabwe's total number of vaccines from purchases and donations to 4.2 million, after another consignment of 500,000 doses arrived from China last week.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said Zimbabwe had so far spent $40 million on vaccines.

John Mangwiro, deputy minister of health, said the vaccines that arrived last week had already been used.

He said by the end of July, Zimbabwe would have received another 3.5 million doses. Zimbabwe plans to purchase 1.5 million vaccines monthly from August.

"The arrival of this 2 million (doses) will see the consumption and the rate of vaccination going into top gear," Mangwiro said at the country's main airport while receiving the vaccines.

More than 800,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, still far off from the government's target of 10 million people by December.

Zimbabweans were initially reluctant to be vaccinated but as cases surged in the past two weeks, more people sought vaccines at centres in the country's two largest cities but they had run out.

As of Thursday, 542 people were hospitalised, more than double the figure two weeks ago. 

READ MORE:

Significant downturn in e-hailing as pandemic hits gig economy: report

While the food delivery sector has been boosted, the lockdowns, curfews and alcohol bans have had a significant impact on the e-hailing sector and ...
News
7 hours ago

Nice for some: Short-term insurance industry makes record profits, thanks to the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has proved to be lucrative for SA’s short-term insurers, yet some remain loathe or very slow to pay business-interruption ...
News
2 days ago

Soweto eatery revs up for drive-in dining to survive the pandemic

Disoufeng, an African cuisine eatery in Meadowlands, had to adapt to stay relevant to its market while also sticking to lockdown level 4 rules.
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Delta now dominant variant at Western Cape wastewater treatment plants South Africa
  2. KZN 'approaching danger' as five districts cross third-wave line South Africa
  3. Public service wage talks in jeopardy as unions torn over new offer South Africa
  4. Did he do justice to his reputation? SA weighs in on Dali Mpofu defending Zuma ... South Africa
  5. Slight change to interprovincial travel in and out of Gauteng — here’s what is ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola
Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and in police custody