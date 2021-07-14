Africa

Nigeria expects nearly 8 million more Covid-19 vaccines by end-August: official

14 July 2021 - 10:42 By Chijioke Ohuocha
Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, recently detected the highly contagious Delta variant, while the governor of its commercial centre, Lagos state, warned that it was on the verge of a third wave of infections.
Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, recently detected the highly contagious Delta variant, while the governor of its commercial centre, Lagos state, warned that it was on the verge of a third wave of infections.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigeria expects to receive nearly 8 million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of August, including from a US government donation, the head of its primary care agency said on Tuesday.

Faisal Shuaib, head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), said Nigeria exhausted its initial supply of nearly 4 million shots last week and aims to resume vaccinations within weeks, when the new doses arrive.

Nigeria expects delivery of 3.924 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca shots from global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX by the end of July or early August, Shuaib said, and an additional 3.93 million doses of either Pfizer/Biotech or Moderna, donated by the US government via COVAX, in August.

The White House last month outlined a plan to share 55 million U.S. COVID-19 vaccine doses globally via COVAX.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, recently detected the highly contagious Delta variant, while the governor of its commercial centre, Lagos state, warned that it was on the verge of a third wave of infections.

The 3.92 million Oxford/AstraZeneca doses Nigeria received in March from COVAX covered a small fraction of its 200 million citizens, and Shuaib, in an Abuja press briefing, urged citizens to abide by "non-pharmaceutical" measures, such as mask wearing and social distancing, to stem the spread of the virus until fresh doses arrived.

He said Nigeria expects another 3.577 million doses of Pfizer/Biotech or Moderna from COVAX in the third quarter, as well as 29.85 million Johnson & Johnson shots purchased via the African Union, though he did not say when these would arrive.

Shuaib said Nigeria recorded 14,550 of mild to moderate adverse reactions to the vaccines but no fatalities linked to the shots.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Slow vaccination rate has Africa playing Covid catch-up with rest of world

SA has the highest increase in new cases on average, at 14%, among the most populous countries on the continent
Africa
1 month ago

Africa has world’s highest death rate for critically ill Covid patients

Patient outcomes will continue to be compromised until shortfall in critical care resources is addressed, say experts
News
1 month ago

There’s no one-size-fits-all game plan for Africa’s fight against Covid

In the past month, the infection rate in Africa has dropped on average by 9%, but is on the up in south and central regions
Africa
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  2. 'I did not step into Woolworths': Mercedes-driving 'looter' speaks out South Africa
  3. WATCH | Dealership hit as looters help themselves to batteries and tyres South Africa
  4. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa
  5. Chief justice office warns public of parody Twitter accounts using Raymond ... South Africa

Latest Videos

From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals
'We thought we were safe': Doctor devastated after rooms ransacked