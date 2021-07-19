Africa

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete

19 July 2021 - 12:20 By Reuters
Egypt said last month it had received official notice from Ethiopia that it had begun filling the reservoir for a second time and said it rejected the move.
Egypt said last month it had received official notice from Ethiopia that it had begun filling the reservoir for a second time and said it rejected the move.
Image: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via REUTERS/ File photo

Ethiopia has nearly completed the filling of a huge dam on the Blue Nile river for a second year, state media reported on Monday, a move that has already angered Egypt.

Addis Ababa says the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a $4 billion hydropower project, is crucial to its economic development and to provide power.

But is has caused concern over water shortages and safety in Egypt and Sudan, which also depend on the Nile's waters.

“The second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will be completed in few minutes,” the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) reported on Monday.

Egypt said last month it had received official notice from Ethiopia that it had begun filling the reservoir for a second time and said it rejected the move.

Egypt views it as a grave threat to its Nile water supplies, on which it is almost entirely dependent. Sudan has also expressed concern about the dam's safety and the impact on its own dams and water stations.

Long-running diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute between the three countries have yielded little success.

The US has also said Ethiopia's filling of the dam had the potential to raise tensions and has urged all parties to refrain from any unilateral actions. 

READ MORE:

UN Security Council backs AU bid to broker Ethiopia dam deal

UN Security Council members on Thursday backed African Union mediation efforts between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan in a dispute over the operation of a ...
News
1 week ago

UN urges Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to recommit to dam talks

The United Nations called on Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on Tuesday to recommit to talks on the operation of a giant hydropower dam, urging them to ...
News
1 week ago

Tunisia pushing UN action on Ethiopia dam, Ethiopia opposed

Tunisia has proposed the UN Security Council push for a binding agreement between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the operation of a giant hydropower ...
News
1 week ago

Egypt notified that Ethiopia has resumed filling of giant dam

Egypt's irrigation minister said on Monday he had received official notice from Ethiopia that it had begun filling the reservoir behind its giant ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Filthy messages in hundreds of foreign bottles washed up on SA beaches South Africa
  2. Got a new TV or fridge in the past few days? Bheki Cele wants to see the ... South Africa
  3. We got a convoy: Trucks return to N3, but police and army miss the memo South Africa
  4. 'Gogo, uyaphi?' - 'disappearing granny' has the internet in stitches South Africa
  5. Snow and sub-zero temperatures expected this week South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’