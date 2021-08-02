Africa

Nigeria hit by deadly cholera surge focused on north

02 August 2021 - 13:39 By Reuters
Twenty-two of Nigeria's 36 states, as well as the federal capital territory Abuja, have suspected cases of cholera, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
Twenty-two of Nigeria's 36 states, as well as the federal capital territory Abuja, have suspected cases of cholera, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
Image: 123RF/ tashatuvango

Nigeria has been hit by a surge in cholera cases in recent weeks, focused on the country's north and adding to a public health crisis accompanied by a rise in Covid-19 cases.

"In the last two weeks we had new and resurgence cases," Dr. Bashir Lawan Muhammad, the state epidemiologist and deputy director of public health for northern economic hub Kano State, told Reuters.

He said the rainy season was making it worse, while insecurity in the north, where the authorities have been battling Islamist militants and armed criminals, was also hindering the authorities' ability to respond.

Twenty-two of Nigeria's 36 states, as well as the federal capital territory Abuja, have suspected cases of cholera, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC). The illness, which is caused by contaminated water, can kill within hours if not treated.

The surge has been focused in the north of the country, where health systems are least prepared.

At least 186 people had died in Kano of cholera since March, Muhammad said. The state accounts for the biggest share of the 653 cholera deaths recorded in the country as a whole by the NCDC. Nearby northern states Bauchi and Jigawa are also among the hardest hit, according to the NCDC.

Lagos-based consultancy SBM Intelligence said the states with the most fatalities showed a strong correlation with those that performed poorly in its health preparedness index published in May.

The cholera surge comes as daily Covid-19 cases hit their highest since March, raising fear of a third wave of the pandemic in Africa's most populous nation. 

READ MORE:

Vaccines have saved millions of lives for more than two centuries

Historical records show that vaccinology dates back many hundreds of years
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Little food and water for Congolese fleeing volcano

Families fleeing a volcano eruption in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo said on Friday they were struggling to find enough food and water as the ...
News
2 months ago

Really want to halt viruses? Fix indoor air like the Victorians fixed water

Instead of obsessing on ineffective measures like hand-washing, overhaul aircons, say world’s top experts
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC gives up on EFF land talks News
  2. Planning to apply for the R350 grant? Here's 6 things you need to know before ... South Africa
  3. SIU lifts the lid on Zweli Mkhize’s cash ’n carry News
  4. What you said: You should be allowed to access a portion of your pension to ... South Africa
  5. Social relief of distress grant: What you need to know News

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail