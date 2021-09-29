Egypt allows immediate Covid-19 vaccination amid fourth wave

Egypt is now providing immediate Covid-19 vaccinations at youth centres across the country without prior online registration, a step aimed at encouraging vaccinations and relieving pressure on hospitals and health units amid a fourth wave of infections.

Nearly 270 youth centres are now open for citizens to get the vaccines, the health ministry said, bringing the total number of vaccination sites across the country to 1,100.

The move is part of the "Together We Are Assured" campaign, launched by the health ministry in mid-September, that allows citizens to register and receive vaccinations immediately after complaints of a large time difference between the two steps.

Egypt said in August that it plans to vaccinate all 4.5-million of its state employees against Covid-19 in two months.

As part of the programme, all workers in pre-university education, university employees and university students - a total of more than 5-million people - will be vaccinated before the start of the academic year in October.