Africa

Mozambique's police kill leader of armed splinter group of main opposition party

11 October 2021 - 20:53 By Reuters
Mozambique's police said they had killed the commander of an armed wing of a faction of the opposition group Renamo. File picture
Mozambique's police said they had killed the commander of an armed wing of a faction of the opposition group Renamo. File picture
Image: REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg

Mozambique's police said on Monday that they had killed the commander of an armed wing of a breakaway faction of the main opposition group Renamo.

The government claims that the armed group, called Renamo military junta, is responsible for several attacks and killings of civilians, plundering of property, looting and arson in the central part of the impoverished country in the last few years.

Mariano Nyongo, the leader of Renamo military junta, was killed early in the morning in fighting between the Defence and Security Forces (FDS) and the insurgents in Sofala province, General Commander of Police Bernardino Rafael said.

At around 0730 local time the FDS in patrol operations clashed with the military junta which was being led by Nyongo, Rafael said.

"The FDS did everything to neutralize Nyongo alive so that he could answer for his actions in court. Unfortunately they were the first to attack the FDS patrol," he said.

The attacks by the splinter group have hobbled a peace treaty and disarmament process initiated after President Filipe Nyusi of the ruling party Frelimo signed a ceasefire with Renamo in 2019.

READ MORE

Sadc leaders extend deployment of troops in Mozambique

The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) bloc has agreed to extend the deployment of standby forces in Mozambique to continue combating acts ...
News
6 days ago

Sadc meets to chart way forward to help ‘troubled’ Mozambique

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday while the political and security situation in the region was relatively peaceful and stable, the Southern ...
News
6 days ago

Kenya joins ban on SA processed meats

Kenya's health ministry on Tuesday announced a ban on the import and sale of certain South African processed meat products after a listeria outbreak ...
Business Times
3 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I am going to build my house, I want a big one': Big banks target stokvel ... South Africa
  2. Judge candidate withdraws from JSC interviews, labelling them unfair South Africa
  3. 'Special' offers, receipts & recycling: Wendy Knowler’s 'watch-outs of the week' Consumer Live
  4. Millions of households set to lose TV signal in government's rush to digital News
  5. ‘Flip-flop’ or change of mind? SA reacts to Malema supporting Hlophe to become ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting