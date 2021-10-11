Three detained in Egypt after coronavirus vaccines found dumped

Egypt's public prosecution said on Sunday it had ordered the arrest of three people after thousands of unused Covid-19 vaccines were found dumped along a water channel.

It said the vaccines had been allocated to the health directorate in the city of Minya, about 220km south of Cairo, where 18,400 vaccine packages with a value of more than 5-million Egyptian pounds were found to be missing.

An inventory found nearly 5,000 more packages had been lost from the depot because of storage at improper temperatures, a prosecution statement added. It did not give the number of doses or type of vaccine, but an earlier official statement said they were made by China's Sinopharm.