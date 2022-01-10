EU replaces Southern Africa travel ban with testing requirements

EU member states have agreed to lift the air travel ban on Southern African countries, which will allow more travel to resume.

The decision lifts the so-called emergency brake introduced in November, France, which holds the rotating EU presidency, said in a tweet. Travellers from the region will still be subject to health measures applicable to travellers from third countries, it added.

European nations had suspended most air travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, SA and Zimbabwe as scientists scrambled to assess the severity of the Omicron variant. The bloc maintained the limits even after cases continued to surge around the world, despite an outcry from the region.