Zimbabwe opposition leader Tendai Biti arrested, released without charge

15 February 2022 - 19:38 By Sharon Mazingaizo
Zimbabwean politician Tendai Biti. File picture.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

Zimbabwe opposition leader and vice-president of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Tendai Biti, was arrested on Monday while on the campaign trail in the Greendale suburb of Harare.

Biti was detained at the Harare central police station for several hours and released without charge.

On Tuesday morning, Biti issued a statement on social media confirming the arrest, which he described as “wanton abuse of our rights and the rule of law”.

“They arrested us yesterday [Monday] without charge or cause while on our campaign at Letombo Spar in Msasa. They took us to [the] law and order department at Harare central police station. They eventually released us without charge at Rhodesville police station.

“This was wanton abuse of our rights and the rule of law. Yesterday’s events demonstrate why real and fundamental change is required in Zimbabwe. A brand new consensus based on putting citizens first based on trust, justice, equality and inclusiveness.

“We are, however, grateful to Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR). They can bend us, kill us and detain us but there will be a change in Zimbabwe — and soon. We shall never give up. We shall never give up,” said Biti.

The 55-year-old veteran politician is campaigning to be MP in Harare East  in the March 26 by-election  after he was recalled from parliament last April.

