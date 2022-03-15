Sudanese official says security forces tried to rape woman during protest

A Sudanese government official said on Tuesday members of the security forces attempted to rape a young woman during a protest against military rule in central Khartoum a day earlier, prompting calls for renewed demonstrations.

Sulaima Ishaq, who heads Sudan’s violence against women unit at the ministry of social development, said the woman, who was not a protester, was on a public bus when forces stationed near the march route fired teargas, causing passengers to disembark.

The woman was then assaulted by several members of the security forces, Ishaq told Reuters, without giving further details.

Police did not respond to a request for comment.

In December, the UN said it had received 13 allegations of rape and gang rape after a December 19 attempted sit-in was dispersed in central Khartoum.