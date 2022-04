Chinese lending to Africa fell to 16-year low when pandemic hit

From 2000 to 2020, Chinese financiers signed 1,188 loan commitments worth $160 billion with African governments and state-owned companies, according to Boston University’s research.

The biggest borrowers were Angola, Ethiopia and Zambia, the data showed. Both Ethiopia and Zambia’s governments are seeking to restructure their debts with China crucial for these negotiations to succeed.

The Chinese state and commercial creditors account for about one-third of Zambian debt.

The decline in loan commitments from Chinese sources in 2020 may also be temporary and not signal a definite pullback in Africa’s borrowing from the country, the Boston University report said.

Chinese loan amounts tend to fluctuate during times of crisis and exposure to structural risk levels, it said. The decrease is also consistent with pullbacks of Chinese lending in other parts of the world in 2020, according to the report.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com