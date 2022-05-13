Ten Nigerian cabinet ministers resign to run in next year's election

Ten Nigerian cabinet ministers, including the petroleum minister, have resigned to run in next year's election, the information minister said on Friday.

This comes after Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari directed that any cabinet ministers seeking to run in next year's elections should resign before May 16, the minister of information said on Wednesday.

Under the electoral law that was amended in February, no political appointees are allowed to contest party primaries or vote during such primaries.

Nigerians will go to the polls early next year to choose a new president, state governors, senators and members of the House of Representatives.