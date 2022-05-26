×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Burkina Faso seizes record 115kg of cocaine from vehicle

26 May 2022 - 12:22 By Thiam Ndiaga
The drugs were intercepted on Thursday along the main road linking the southwestern city of Bobo to the capital of Ouagadougou, hidden in a vehicle with a foreign plate pretending to transport manioc flower.
The drugs were intercepted on Thursday along the main road linking the southwestern city of Bobo to the capital of Ouagadougou, hidden in a vehicle with a foreign plate pretending to transport manioc flower.
Image: 123RF/ majo1122331

Customs officers in Burkina Faso seized a record haul of around 115 kilograms of cocaine worth more than $11.5m last week, the directorate general of customs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The drugs were intercepted on Thursday along the main road linking the southwestern city of Bobo to the capital of Ouagadougou, hidden in a vehicle with a foreign plate pretending to transport manioc flower.

The vehicle was loaded in Sierra Leone and drove through Guinea and Mali before crossing into Burkina Faso, a customs spokesperson told Reuters.

Its final destination was Ghana.

All smugglers on board escaped from the scene and no arrests have been made, the spokesperson added.

Cocaine hauls have become increasingly common in West Africa, a region often used as a transit route for illegal drugs en route from South America to Europe.

Niger confiscated more than 200 kilograms of cocaine from a truck in January, while Ivory Coast seized a record of more than 2 tonnes of pure cocaine last month.

Authorities in Gambia and Senegal have also made significant hauls in recent months.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R20.5m in Lotto last year is about to lose it all, says Ithuba South Africa
  2. Hillary Gardee murder accused makes U-turn in bid for bail South Africa
  3. ‘You’re not a revolutionary, your brand is built on hate’: Inside Maimane and ... South Africa
  4. Emotional welcome home for Stellenbosch student South Africa
  5. Wanted: R126m jackpot winner to claim prize in Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused