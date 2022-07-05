×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Drivers wait eight hours to refill in Ethiopia’s fuel crisis

07 July 2022 - 09:30 By Fasika Tadesse
Fuel shortages at pump stations in Ethiopia worsened this week, with motorists in the capital Addis Ababa waiting as long as eight hours to refill.
Fuel shortages at pump stations in Ethiopia worsened this week, with motorists in the capital Addis Ababa waiting as long as eight hours to refill.
Image: Bloomberg

Fuel shortages at pump stations in Ethiopia worsened this week, with motorists in the capital Addis Ababa waiting as long as eight hours to refill.

The pain is poised to bite harder after the government on Tuesday announced a 38% increase in the price of diesel as it plans to stop subsidising fuel. Commuters were seen waiting for hours before they could get rides. Vehicles formed long queues around fuel stations in Addis Ababa and other cities across the country.

“I have never seen such kind of diesel shortage before,” Kafiya Seid, a motorist in Addis Ababa, said on Tuesday. She’d waited five hours before getting a chance to refill. “Yesterday, there was almost no station in the city that was selling diesel.” 

Fuel crises are spreading across several African countries after oil prices surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In Mozambique, transporters only ended a rare protest after the government pledged to subsidise fares. Shortages loom in Ghana as the central bank rations dollars needed to import the commodity.

Authorities in Ethiopia increased the price of diesel by 38% to 49.02 birr ($0.9) a litre, while benzene climbed 30% to 47.83, the trade ministry said in a statement. The adjustments are part of the government’s plan to gradually remove fuel subsidies within a year, according to the statement. The new prices will be in effect for a month, starting this week.

The crisis in the Horn of Africa country, which also faces a shortage of foreign currency, has been exacerbated by marketers hoarding the product in anticipation of higher prices, said Tadesse Hailemariam, the CEO of the Ethiopian Petroleum Supply Enterprise.

The fuel shortage is yet another challenge for Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who last month began an offensive against rebels accused of killing civilians in the west of the country, and is dealing with recent clashes around the border with Sudan. Dissidents in the northern Tigray region fought Abiy’s government since November 2020 until a truce was declared in March this year.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Petrol now officially at record levels — here are five ways to save fuel

Motorists woke up to record high fuel prices on Wednesday morning.
News
23 hours ago

FNB announces fuel hike relief for nearly 3.4-million customers

From July to September, customers will receive an extra R2 per litre back in eBucks
Motoring
22 hours ago

Don't pop the pill in the tank: Sasol warns against 'fuel saving' additives amid price hike

Sasol warned the pills could have a detrimental effect on vehicles' engines.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Avoid the N4: #NationalShutdown over petrol price hike closes roads South Africa
  3. 'We accept 7% increase but consider adding R15,000 one-off sweetener' — NUM ... South Africa
  4. Parents out of pocket after judge rules daughter doesn’t have to pay back ... South Africa
  5. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths