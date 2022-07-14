Mali's military-led government said on Thursday it was temporarily suspending troop rotations by UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA, days after arresting 49 soldiers from Ivory Coast who it said had arrived in the country without permission.
Mali's ruling junta, which seized power in an August 2020 coup, has repeatedly butted heads with many of its traditional partners following sanctions and condemnation over election delays and its security co-operation with Russian mercenaries.
When the UN Security Council renewed MINUSMA's mandate last month, Malian authorities vowed to defy UN calls to allow freedom of movement for peacekeepers to investigate human rights abuses.
The suspension of troop rotations for the nearly 12,000-strong mission will remain in place until Malian officials can organise a meeting with MINUSMA representatives to discuss co-ordination between the two sides, Mali's foreign ministry said in a statement.
The Ivorian troops were arrested after arriving on Sunday at the capital Bamako's international airport. Mali's junta said the soldiers would be considered mercenaries and charged as such.
Ivory Coast says the soldiers were deployed as part of a security and logistics support contract signed with the mission in 2019 and that they were the eighth rotation sent to Mali under the convention.
A MINUSMA spokesperson initially confirmed this information, but a UN spokesperson in New York later said no Ivorian troops had been deployed under the convention.
Mali is struggling to rein in an Islamist insurgency, which took root after an uprising in 2012 and has since spread to neighbouring countries, killing thousands and displacing millions across West Africa's Sahel region.
Reuters
Mali orders suspension of UN peacekeeping mission rotations
Image: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters/ File photo
