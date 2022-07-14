LISTEN | Kelly ‘knows something’ about Senzo’s death — Malema ‘more than convinced’

EFF leader Julius Malema says he is more than convinced that singer Kelly Khumalo “knows something” about the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.
Listen:
Malema was reacting to adv Malesela Teffo’s withdrawal from the case.
