South Africa

LISTEN | Kelly ‘knows something’ about Senzo’s death — Malema ‘more than convinced’

14 July 2022 - 17:30
Singer Kelly Khumalo has put Senzo Meyiwa's family in a difficult position.
Singer Kelly Khumalo has put Senzo Meyiwa's family in a difficult position.
Image: Supplied.

EFF leader Julius Malema says he is more than convinced that singer Kelly Khumalo “knows something” about the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

Listen:

Malema was reacting to adv Malesela Teffo’s withdrawal from the case.

