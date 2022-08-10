×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Roadside bomb in northern Burkina Faso kills 15 soldiers

10 August 2022 - 08:26 By Reuters
A girl who fled with her parents from attacks by armed militants in the Sahel region carries wood for a fire at a camp in Kaya, Burkina Faso. File photo.
A girl who fled with her parents from attacks by armed militants in the Sahel region carries wood for a fire at a camp in Kaya, Burkina Faso. File photo.
Image: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

At least 15 soldiers were killed in northern Burkina Faso on Tuesday when a transport vehicle drove over a hidden explosive, killing several troops before a second explosion killed those who rushed to their aid, the army said in a statement.

The incident occurred on a rural road in the Bam province of the country's central-north region, where soldiers and civilians are routinely targeted by Islamist insurgents. Groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have been active in the region since at least 2015.

“While rescue and security operations were being organised, a second device was obviously activated remotely, causing many casualties,” the statement said.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack. Investigations are under way to determine the perpetrators, the statement said.

The attack came less than 24-hours after unidentified fighters raided another northern village, killing five civilians and five volunteer militiamen, the region's governor said on Tuesday.

A week before that, Islamist militants killed four soldiers and nine militiamen in another Bam province ambush.

Army officers angry about the escalating attacks overthrew Burkina Faso's president in January and vowed to improve security, but levels of violence have remained high.

The violence has displaced more than 1.85-million people in Burkina Faso alone, and has killed thousands across West Africa's Sahel region.

READ MORE:

Three conflicts push Sahel into worst food crisis in a decade

Tens of millions of people are facing hunger in West Africa’s Sahel region, where conflict, surging prices and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic ...
News
5 days ago

Burkina Faso’s ousted ex-president Compaore returns for summit

Burkina Faso’s ex-president Blaise Compaore returned from exile on Thursday, almost eight years after he was toppled in an uprising, to take part in ...
News
1 month ago

UN seeks urgent support for refugees after deadly Burkina Faso attack

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Friday for urgent support to some 16,000 newly displaced people who fled one of Burkina Faso's deadliest ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into ... News
  2. Flashy cars and dodgy deals end in tears as fugitive’s assets are frozen News
  3. Mkhwebane asks parliamentary committee to summon Ramaphosa South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims Politics
  5. Parents want heads to roll after ‘spy camera’ found at top KZN school News

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...