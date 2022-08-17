×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Zimbabwe lifts outdoor mask-wearing restrictions, but only for some, while indoor rules remain

17 August 2022 - 10:12 By Sharon Mazingaizo
Zimbabweans who are fully vaccinated have been told to carry their vaccination cards all the time. Stock photo.
Zimbabweans who are fully vaccinated have been told to carry their vaccination cards all the time. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Aleksey Satyrenko

Zimbabwe has lifted the mandatory use of face masks in outdoor public spaces for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but will continue to require the wearing of face masks in indoor spaces, including public transport, the country’s information minister says.

Monica Mutsvangwa said those who are fully vaccinated, including receiving a booster shot, will be exempt from mandatory wearing face masks in outdoor public spaces.

“Noting the decrease in Covid-19 cases, cabinet resolved those who have received three doses of the World Health Organization-recommended vaccines are exempt from mandatory wearing of face masks in outdoor public places, but should wear face masks in indoor public places and on public transport.

“Those fully vaccinated should carry their vaccination cards all the time,” said Mutsvangwa.

The announcement was received with criticism from Zimbabwean lawyer and opposition politician David Coltart.

He said the measure was designed to control and intimidate people.

“What a simply ridiculous decree. Most rural people have not been vaccinated and do not wear masks when working in the fields, or anywhere for that matter. Is this simply an absurd measure of control designed to intimidate people? It is nothing to do with science or logic,” said Coltart.

Zimbabwe announced the wearing face masks in public spaces as mandatory in May 2020 to limit the spread of Covid-19. Police were instructed to arrest anyone found violating the measure and more than 10,000 people across the country have been arrested.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Poison centre reveals toll of pandemic’s ivermectin fad

Drug did nothing to help against Covid, doctors say, but caused serious side effects.
News
3 days ago

South Africans favour pharmacies for Covid-19 jabs, place most faith in GPs: study

More than 80% of research participants were willing to vaccinate as long as they could do so at their local pharmacy or doctor’s rooms
News
2 days ago

Drugmakers hunt for one vaccine to target all Covid-19 variants

Keeping pace with viral evolution presents problems, Fauci says
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why ... South Africa
  2. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  4. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  5. SA businessman buys ship to sail 11,000km into ‘research and retirement’ off ... News

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...