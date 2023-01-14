Africa

Botswana court upholds ex-president Ian Khama's arrest warrant

14 January 2023 - 09:22 By Reuters
Former Botswana president Ian Khama. File photo.
Former Botswana president Ian Khama. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

A Botswana court on Friday dismissed an application by former president Ian Khama to have an arrest warrant against him struck down.

The warrant was issued by a regional magistrate in late December after Khama, who has been living in South Africa since November 2021, failed to turn up in court to answer charges laid against him in April. The charges include:

  • unlawful possession of a firearm;
  • receiving stolen property; and
  • procuring the registration of a firearm by false pretence.

The high court in Gaborone ruled that Khama's application failed to meet the requirements for the warrant to be set aside or delayed, and said he also failed to justify why the matter should be treated as urgent.

His lawyer said Khama has not yet made a decision on appealing against the judgment.

Khama has missed court appearances since he was charged in April, saying he feared for his life in Botswana.

He has been in a protracted feud with his successor President Mokgweetsi Masisi which resulted in him quitting the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in 2019.

READ MORE:

Botswana's ex-president Ian Khama asks court to set aside arrest warrant

Ian Khama has asked the high court in Gaborone for the warrant against him to be set aside or for its execution to be stayed, citing a lack of ...
News
1 week ago

‘I am not a fugitive,’ says former Botswana president Ian Khama

Former Botswana president Ian Khama says South Africa should have done more to quell the tension between him and his hand-picked successor president ...
News
8 months ago

SA is not harbouring a fugitive, says Ramaphosa after criminal charges laid against ex-Botswana president Ian Khama

"President  [Ian] Khama is here on a visit, so we are not perceived as harbouring a person who is a fugitive," says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Politics
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zuma laughing at courts, says DA in application to oppose medical parole South Africa
  2. An actuary’s advice for his son on first day back at high school South Africa
  3. From beach bliss to blackout hell: Residents flee fancy estate due to power ... South Africa
  4. Estranged husband ordered to pay spousal maintenance to escort wife South Africa
  5. LISTEN | ‘Dali Mpofu seriously destroyed Ramaphosa’s court bid’: Mzwanele Manyi South Africa

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...