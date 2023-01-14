Africa

Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu to end exile after rally ban lifted

14 January 2023 - 10:06 By Reuters
Former Tanzanian presidential candidate Tundu Lissu.
Image: Wiki Commons

Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Tundu Lissu says he will return home this month from exile in Europe after the government lifted a ban on political rallies.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan lifted the six-and-a-half-year ban last week, part of her reconciliation strategy after taking over the presidency in March 2021 after the death of her predecessor, John Magufuli.

“With the lifting of the illegal ban on political activity, it's now time to return home and get back to work,” Lissu wrote late on Friday on Twitter, saying he would arrive on January 25.

The ban, imposed by Magufuli in 2016, allowed elected politicians to conduct rallies in their constituencies but barred other political rallies and protests.

Lissu, a former lawmaker, initially left the country to seek treatment abroad after he was shot 16 times, mostly in the lower abdomen, in an attack by unknown gunmen in the administrative capital Dodoma in September 2017.

